In the haunted face of Chelsea Clinton, we see the turmoil Weinstein has inflicted on the Clinton Machine

Hillary Clinton will never let on any doubts about the damage Harvey Weinstein has done to her career, her husband’s image, or the prospects for the political machine of hangers on, funders, and operatives. The designated successor is her daughter Chelsea, who, whatever her other merits, is not nearly as good a congenital liar as her mother, much less Bill Clinton. So, when the UK Daily Mail ambushed her at Northeastern University attending a Clinton Global Initiative University event and asked her if the Clinton Foundation would return the $100,00 it received from Weinstein, she fled.

A video of the encounter is embedded below, but I find this close up of Chelsea’s face indicative of someone who does not have confidence in the plan going forward.