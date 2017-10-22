I guess a Democrat woman can get away with this

Back in 2010, she was forced to repay up to $20,000 in 15 scholarships to two grandsons, two great-nephews, and aide Rod Givens's children between 2005 and 2008.

Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas) generally keeps a low profile. After all, she is about as safe as any Democrat running for anything.

It's cool to be a Democrat in a minority district! My guess is that any other politician would have been forced to resign for such disgraceful corruption.

Not Eddie Bernice Johnson. She represents the 30th district, just south of Dallas.

A few days ago, Mrs. Johnson reacted this way to the recent Weinstein story:

"I grew up in a time when it was as much the woman's responsibility as the man's – how you were dressed, what your behavior was,” the Dallas Democrat said in an interview with KXAS-TV (NBC5) on the recent sexual assault allegations brought against film producer Harvey Weinstein. "Many times, men get away with this because they are allowed to get away with it by the women," she added.

Yesterday, Representative Johnson walked it back with a statement clarifying that she does not condone sexual assault "and that perpetrators are responsible for their actions and should be held accountable."

The whole story speaks volumes about the hypocrisy of Democrat women and especially the feminists who want Representative Johnson's vote for Planned Parenthood.

What if Sarah Palin had made that statement? Or a GOP woman in the U.S. Senate or House? Or any Fox News female host?

The outrage would have gone beyond issuing a retraction. The feminists would have demanded the resignation of such a member of the U.S. Congress. They would have organized a boycott by calling advertisers and so on.

No such thing happened with Representative Johnson. She was allowed to take it back and continue as a reliable vote for the issues that matter to the left.

