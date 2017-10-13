'Humanitarian values'...like abortion after 20 weeks?

Last week, I heard Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi say something about "humanitarian values" in the context of President Trump's DACA and immigration proposals. Naturally, we are all for a government that promotes humanitarian values. At the same time, it's hard to understand how Mrs. Pelosi can talk about such values after voting against a bill that makes abortion illegal after 20 weeks. By the way, that's the fifth month of pregnancy as any father like me remembers.

This is what just happened in the House last week: The House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would criminalize abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for instances where the life of the mother is at risk and in cases involving rape or incest. The bill passed the House by a vote of 237 for and 189 against, largely on party lines. So Mrs. Pelosi and the House Democrats voted to keep the U.S. among a handful of countries that allow abortions after 20 weeks. By the way, two of the countries on that list are Castro’s Cuba and Kim's North Korea! Sorry, but it's very hard for me to take someone seriously when they talk “humanitarian values” and at the same time support the termination of a life in the fifth month of pregnancy. Unfortunately, no one is asking Mrs. Pelosi to explain how all of this makes any sense. P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.