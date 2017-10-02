Now that Tom Price has been forced out of office as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Left has established a standard for the conduct of federal officials that may come back to bite a few of its favorites. Jeffrey Lord has noticed that Robert Mueller, when he was head of the FBI, has got some explaining to do. From The American Spectator :

Personal FBI flights for Holder and other Justice officials went unreported The story begins: The agency that tracks federal travel did not report hundreds of personal and other “nonmission” trips aboard government planes for senior Justice Department officials including Attorney General Eric Holder and former FBI Director Robert Mueller, according to a watchdog report. Congress’s nonpartisan Government Accountability Office determined that the 395 flights cost taxpayers $7.8 million. But the General Services Administration, which oversees trips aboard federal jets, did not require documentation because of a GSA reporting exemption that covers intelligence agencies, even in cases of unclassified personal travel. And when one follows the link from the Post to the General Accounting Office report one finds a report that says, among other things, this: For example, in February 2013 GAO found that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—which is a member of the intelligence community—did not report to GSA, based on the intelligence agency exemption, information for 395 unclassified nonmission flights taken by the Attorney General, FBI Director, and other Department of Justice (DOJ) executives from fiscal years 2009 through 2011. And who was the Director of the FBI in that period between 2009 and 2011? Yes, of course. It was now Independent Counsel Robert Mueller.

Jeff asks the key question:

Thus the question: Did Robert Mueller (not to mention then-Attorney General Eric Holder) reimburse the government just for his own seat on what the GAO describes as “unclassified nonmission flights” — which is what Price did? Or did Mueller do what Price did not — pay for the full cost of the flights in question. Since the cost of these flights would undoubtedly run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars if not several millions, one can reasonably suspect Mueller did exactly what Price did — pay only for the cost of his seat. In which case? Why, if he did exactly what Price did, is he back in government at all?

In the normal (pre-Trump) GOP, this double standard would be accepted as the way the world works. But I hope that the president will note Mueller’s private jet travel for non-mission purposes, and raise the question as to why his abuse (if that’s what it was) is to be tolerated.

Keep in mind that Saul Alinsky now works for us, as the MOTUS blog always says. We are the insurgents fighting against an establishment that refuses to treat us with justice. So, let’s invoke his rules 4 and 5:

"Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules." If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules. "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon." There is no defense. It's irrational. It's infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

When they hit us with new standards, we hit back harder, applying those standards to them. That sounds rather Trumpian, and I hope the president raises these questions of Mueller.