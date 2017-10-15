Hillary Clinton: 'We just elected someone' to the presidency who 'admitted sexual assault

Clinton made an appearance on British TV and pointed out that " we just elected someone who admitted sexual assault to the presidency," referring to the "Access Hollywood" tape that was leaked during the campaign where Trump admitted groping and trying to kiss women.

Hillary Clinton and the Democrats can't really defend serial sexual assaulter Harvey Weinstein. So, they're trying to deflect attention from the charges made against their ally and major donor by essentially saying, "They do it too only worse."

So Weinstein's crimes aren't as serious as the right is making them out to be because, well, Trump did it too.

The Hill:

Clinton's comments come as accusations against Weinstein going back decades continue to surface from major Hollywood actresses including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Kate Beckinsale. Trump faced major backlash during the presidential campaign when he was heard bragging about groping and kissing women on a leaked "Access Hollywood" tape from 2005. Eleven women accused the president of sexual harassment after the video surfaced. Trump has denied such allegations and multiple past lawsuits against him have been settled. Clinton, along with the Obamas, came under scrutiny after they issued statements condemning Weinstein's behavior five days after the scandal broke. “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior,” Clinton said. Clinton announced on Tuesday that she would be donating the money Weinstein contributed to her campaign.

Clinton also dismissed any charges of hypocrisy because her husband forced himself on women as well.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it's in entertainment, politics,” Clinton said. “After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.” Marr responded by pointing out Clinton has dismissed allegations made by women against her husband, former President Bill Clinton, that Trump highlighted during the hard-fought presidential campaign. “That has all been litigated,” Clinton replied. “That was subject of a huge investigation in the late '90s and there were conclusions drawn. That was clearly in the past.”

Most of the incidents involving Bill Clinton assaulting women were not litigated, despite Hillary's claim, including a rape charge by Kathleen Willey.

This is the most childish of arguments. That the other side has their own problems with sexual harassment should not deflect attention from Harvey Weinsten. Besides, if Bill Clinton's sexual assaults are "in the past," why not Donald Trump's? The inconsistency of Hillary Clinton's arguments is one issue. But how about the fact that this "Champion of womens' rights" took an astonishing 5 days to comment on Harvey Weinstein's crimes?

If this is what Democrats have been reduced to arguing, they are in more trouble than they think.