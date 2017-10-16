Hillary & Harvey: Birds of a feather...

Harvey Weinstein has been exposed in the media as the sexual predator he is, and Hillary Clinton has been exposed as the craven money grubber she is; money over morality is the mantra she lives by. These people, the DC and Hollywood elite, live by different rules, rules under which faith, hope and love have no place, no place at all. They are about two things and two things only: power and money.

And the two species feed off each other. The entertainment industry wants and craves the deference of Democrat elites. The DC Democrat establishment relies on the financial magnanimity of the film and television crowd, from the studio heads to the actors. That is a lot of people with a lot of money, all of whom have an inflated view of their own importance on the world stage. None of these folks ever give a thought to the hopes, dreams or concerns of citizens who live between the coasts or exist outside of their own privileged bubbles. They are a bother. If they voted for Trump, they are worthy only of contempt. Harvey Weinstein allegedly has been a sexual predator for decades -- at least thirty women have come forward now -- while joined at the hip with the Clintons and the Obamas. These are the poster children for how this particular symbiosis functions. Not one of them ever gave a thought to the morality of how they operate. Weinstein's contract allowed for his molestations as long as he paid settlements with his own money. Who agrees to that? These leftists "own" all of the mainstream media outlets. They can get any unflattering story squashed with a bribe. They avoid criminal charges the same way. The laws do not apply to them the way they do to the rest of us. Consider the many, many crimes of the Clintons over their years on the public stage. From Whitewater, Travelgate, to name only a few, to Bill's sexual predation, to the well-documented financial corruption of the Clinton Foundation that was so fantastically enriched by Hillary's pay-to-play term as Secretary of State. These people belong in prison for their crimes, as does Weinstein. He should have been prosecuted and convicted twenty years ago for his countless crimes against women. But his pals in high places and big checks kept him out of jail just as the Clintons have escaped punishment for their thirty-year record of greed and malfeasance . The real tragedy is that the left still reveres Bill and Hillary. They revered Weinstein until a week ago when what they have all known for years became public. Now they are stepping over each other to condemn him, all these same film people who have championed Roman Polanski for years! Give us a break. Harvey and Hillary are essentially clones of one another; neither has a conscience, a code of ethics or any sense of morality. And yet they feel free to lecture the rest of us constantly. Hillary's book tour is an embarrassment of monumental proportions as she day after day blames others for her electoral loss. The progressive left's late-night comics, their news outlets (ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo) their films, their television series, actively promote their lack of values, their contempt for anything traditionally American. The rare exceptions to their poisonous output will be panned and mocked by the critics who work for their publications. The worst of their product is celebrated as "art." There is a line at the end of the film "Scent of a Woman," a rare contribution to the good indeed: "Makers of men, creators of leaders. Be careful what kind of leaders you're producing here." For the last fifty years or so, from Eisenhower onward, real leaders elected were few; really only Eisenhower and Reagan. The rest have been flawed; LBJ was a Harvey Weinstein, Carter was incompetent, the Bushes were weak, the Clintons and Obama were corrupt. And make no mistake. Obama was as corrupt as they come. All of which has given us Harvey Weinstein and Hillary Clinton, two peas in a pod. The other Americans, the normals as Kurt Schlichter rightly calls us, the ones who elected Donald Trump, have awakened to damage done to their country and want a do-over, a re-boot. The establishment of both parties is doing its best to foil his agenda but he is hanging in there and making progress. Let us hope that the mystery of the NYT's decision to expose Weinstein once and for all means the end of the Clintons and their coattails. Maybe even the NYT has had enough of this bunch, these shameless, corrupt birds of a feather.