High school football team runs on field carrying American flags
A North Georgia high school football team ran on to the field prior to the start of their game carrying and waving American flags.
The demonstration was in response to so many football players at all levels who have disrespected the flag by refusing to stand while the anthem is being played.
The superintendent of schools called it "a unifying moment."
Superintendent Michael Gwatney said the “patriotic display” was organized by the team, coaches and parents.
“It was an awesome and unifying moment for the audiences on both sides of our stadium and reminded us that no matter what team we support, we are all Americans,” he said.
Gwatney said that while Fannin County may have lost the game, “our players certainly won the hearts of our community with the display of patriotism.”
The superintendent said the players ran out with the flags particularly as a sign of support for veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces.
He said the team is especially proud of one of their members who has already joined the military.
NFL teams who link arms as a show of "unity" may want to take a look at how these high school kids expressed their unity. The flag itself is a symbol of unity. Those disrespecting it are injecting disunity into the community.
It really is that simple and the high school football team carrying flags into the stadium should be commended and emulated.
