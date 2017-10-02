The superintendent of schools called it "a unifying moment."

WSB TV:

Superintendent Michael Gwatney said the “patriotic display” was organized by the team, coaches and parents.

“It was an awesome and unifying moment for the audiences on both sides of our stadium and reminded us that no matter what team we support, we are all Americans,” he said.

Gwatney said that while Fannin County may have lost the game, “our players certainly won the hearts of our community with the display of patriotism.”

The superintendent said the players ran out with the flags particularly as a sign of support for veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces.

He said the team is especially proud of one of their members who has already joined the military.