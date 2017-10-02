Hate Crimes at the Air Force Academy?

The New York Times reported this weekend on another incident of racist graffiti at an unlikely venue, the United States Air Force Academy Prep School, which is located on the campus of the Academy itself, not exactly a hotbed of white supremacist activity. Over at my favorite military blog, This Ain’t Hell (but you can see it from here), the discussion was decidedly skeptical, as the people commenting are those serving or who have served and who therefore have an informed appreciation of the dire consequences that could befall the writer of such racist messages on a military installation. Many of them noted the several recent situations like this where the perps have turned out to be one and the same as the complainants. A link was provided to a website that monitors such spurious claims of racist activity, Fakehatecrimes.org, where I discovered an interesting occurrence that might shed some light on such ersatz reports. If you click on the graphs page at the website, you will find a pair of simple bar graphs tracking the reported numbers of such faux incidents by month and year. One thing is immediately apparent: there was a tremendous spike in 2016 and that spike was attributable primarily to the very large number reported in November of that year. It would appear that 2017 is headed to an even higher finish.

That spike, coinciding with the presidential election, immediately set me to wondering if such reports were being used for political purposes, but the greater likelihood is that it was the heightened emotional turmoil following the Democrat’s hugely unexpected loss that triggered more such activity. That it has continued at an increased pace well into 2017 could indicate that it is a racial variant of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Whatever the driving mechanism, I’m with my comrades in arms at This Ain’t Hell in believing that this latest situation on the USAFA campus is highly suspect, perhaps just a social justice form of a Blue Falcon designed to bring the entire organization bad publicity. But there is another aspect of this phenomenon of false racist activity reporting that I find even more significant: its necessity. Why, in a nation of privileged racist white supremacists who are determined to oppress blacks, as the Democrats and their media constantly remind us that we are, is there even a need for blacks to create phony incidents? If we are as hugely racist as Black Lives Matter and other social justice organizations say we are, we’re doing a piss-poor job of it if the downtrodden minority folks have to step up their game of false racism incidents just to keep the white racist meme moving along. Are you telling me, all you privileged white supremacists reading this, that we’re incapable of performing our own racist acts on a scale to justify the media harangues about white privilege and white racism? This can’t be good: I’m forming a mental image of some social justice mob leader, standing before a maze of media microphones and fulminating about how the damned white folks have done gone and gotten so lazy they won’t even do their own damned racism no more! On the other hand, and this is where I’m inclined to go, this could be a very good indicator of the fact that this is not such a racist nation after all. We are, as so many of us have long believed, much better people than the Democrats and their controlled media claim we are. I have long chosen to disbelieve them and I’ll bet the rent money that this blossoming situation at the Air Force Academy will someday be included on the pages of Fakehatecrimes.org.