Harvey Weinstein is not the nastiest thing going on in Hollywood

As more (and more) revelations come out about slimeball and (alleged) serial rapist Harvey Weinstein, there is a more sinister conspiracy still hidden in the Hollywood hills: pedophilia.

It seems that, for a decade a more, courage was in short supply in Hollywood, as dozens (maybe hundreds) of people knew of Harvey's predilections (for starlets) and did absolutely nothing. It has now been reported that as far back as 2004, the N.Y. Times was aware of at least some of the extent of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse and, one suspects for political reasons, decided to spike a story that would have exposed and possibly put a stop to his deviancy. How many women were sexually assaulted or even raped between 2004 and today? It's been reported that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe were part of a group that pressured the Times not to report on these salacious activities. Are they, in part, culpable for subsequent assaults? How about all of the dozens of Miramax employees and others who sent young women to Harvey to be exploited and abused?

Sadly, Harvey Weinstein's act isn't the darkest in Hollywood's repertoire – at least that we know of. As has been reported, the women Harvey sexually abused were adults. But did Harvey rape or sexually abuse any minors? Corey Feldman? Corey Haim? Drew Barrymore? The Olsen twins?

In 2011 interview with ABC News, Corey Feldman stated:

"I can tell you that the No. 1 problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia. That's the biggest problem for children in this industry. ... It's the big secret[.] ... I was surrounded by [pedophiles] when I was 14 years old. ... Didn't even know it. It wasn't until I was old enough to realize what they were and what they wanted ... till I went, Oh, my God. They were everywhere.

Feldman credits pedophilia as a contributing factor in the death of his best friend, Corey Haim, his co-star in the movie The Lost Boys.

"There's one person to blame in the death of Corey Haim. And that person happens to be a Hollywood mogul. And that person needs to be exposed, but, unfortunately, I can't be the one to do it[.] ... I too had been sexually abused by men in show business[.]

A Hollywood mogul? Harvey Weinstein?

Feldman added:

[T]here's a lot of good people in this industry, but there's also a lot of really, really sick, corrupt people. And there are people ... who have gotten away with it for so long that they feel they're above the law, and that's got to change[.]

As now brave celebrities come forward to condemn Harvey Weinstein, how many will extend that bravery to the most innocent in Hollywood: child victims of pedophilia?