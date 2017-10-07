Gay coffee shop owner kicks Christians out and goes on offensive rant
A gay coffee shop owner in Seattle decided to kick out a group of Christian anti-abortion protesters, going on an expletive laden, extremely offensive rant that was recorded and posted on Facebook.
The group, Abolish Human Abortion, appeared not to be bothering anyone. They weren't in the shop to proselytize, or hand out literature. They just wanted a cup of coffee.
What they got was an obscene, even blasphemous rant from an unbalanced store owner.
The owner heatedly tells the Christians to leave his shop immediately in a video posted to Facebook by Abolish Human Abortion, a Christian group seeking to end the practice of abortion.
“I’m gay, you have to leave,” the owner tells the group. “This is offensive to me. I own the place. I have the right to be offended.”
The group tried to explain that they hadn’t placed any in the shop, but the owner repeatedly told them to”shut up.”
“There’s nothing you can say. This is you and I don’t want these people in this place,” the owner says. The group asks why he can’t tolerate their presence, prompting the owner to ask them if they would watch him have sex with his boyfriend.
“Can you tolerate my presence? Really? If I go get my boyfriend and f*ck him in the a** right here you’re going to tolerate that? Are you going to tolerate it?” the owner asked. “Answer my f***ing question! No, you’re going to sit right here and f***ing watch it! Leave all of you! Tell all your f*cking friends don’t come here!”
The group gets up to leave, as one woman among them says, “just know that Christ can save you from that lifestyle.”
“Yeah, I like a**. I’m not going to be saved by anything. I’d f*ck Christ in the a**. Okay? He’s hot,” he said.
In posting the video, I will quote the warning on the group's website: "WARNING! This video includes extremely graphic, hate-filled, blasphemous language."
Accusing people of hate by giving them a hate filled rant? There is a disconnect from reality here that appears to escape the shop owner.
In truth, this is an extreme example of what many gay activist groups have said about Christians. Refusing to grant them the legitimacy of their beliefs and equating their opposition to gays with pro-slavery sentiments is very common in the gay community.
This despicable person simply took that attitude to its logical extreme.
A gay coffee shop owner in Seattle decided to kick out a group of Christian anti-abortion protesters, going on an expletive laden, extremely offensive rant that was recorded and posted on Facebook.
The group, Abolish Human Abortion, appeared not to be bothering anyone. They weren't in the shop to proselytize, or hand out literature. They just wanted a cup of coffee.
What they got was an obscene, even blasphemous rant from an unbalanced store owner.
The owner heatedly tells the Christians to leave his shop immediately in a video posted to Facebook by Abolish Human Abortion, a Christian group seeking to end the practice of abortion.
“I’m gay, you have to leave,” the owner tells the group. “This is offensive to me. I own the place. I have the right to be offended.”
The group tried to explain that they hadn’t placed any in the shop, but the owner repeatedly told them to”shut up.”
“There’s nothing you can say. This is you and I don’t want these people in this place,” the owner says. The group asks why he can’t tolerate their presence, prompting the owner to ask them if they would watch him have sex with his boyfriend.
“Can you tolerate my presence? Really? If I go get my boyfriend and f*ck him in the a** right here you’re going to tolerate that? Are you going to tolerate it?” the owner asked. “Answer my f***ing question! No, you’re going to sit right here and f***ing watch it! Leave all of you! Tell all your f*cking friends don’t come here!”
The group gets up to leave, as one woman among them says, “just know that Christ can save you from that lifestyle.”
“Yeah, I like a**. I’m not going to be saved by anything. I’d f*ck Christ in the a**. Okay? He’s hot,” he said.
In posting the video, I will quote the warning on the group's website: "WARNING! This video includes extremely graphic, hate-filled, blasphemous language."
Accusing people of hate by giving them a hate filled rant? There is a disconnect from reality here that appears to escape the shop owner.
In truth, this is an extreme example of what many gay activist groups have said about Christians. Refusing to grant them the legitimacy of their beliefs and equating their opposition to gays with pro-slavery sentiments is very common in the gay community.
This despicable person simply took that attitude to its logical extreme.