What they got was an obscene, even blasphemous rant from an unbalanced store owner.

Daily Caller:

The owner heatedly tells the Christians to leave his shop immediately in a video posted to Facebook by Abolish Human Abortion, a Christian group seeking to end the practice of abortion.

“I’m gay, you have to leave,” the owner tells the group. “This is offensive to me. I own the place. I have the right to be offended.”

The group tried to explain that they hadn’t placed any in the shop, but the owner repeatedly told them to”shut up.”

“There’s nothing you can say. This is you and I don’t want these people in this place,” the owner says. The group asks why he can’t tolerate their presence, prompting the owner to ask them if they would watch him have sex with his boyfriend.

“Can you tolerate my presence? Really? If I go get my boyfriend and f*ck him in the a** right here you’re going to tolerate that? Are you going to tolerate it?” the owner asked. “Answer my f***ing question! No, you’re going to sit right here and f***ing watch it! Leave all of you! Tell all your f*cking friends don’t come here!”

The group gets up to leave, as one woman among them says, “just know that Christ can save you from that lifestyle.”

“Yeah, I like a**. I’m not going to be saved by anything. I’d f*ck Christ in the a**. Okay? He’s hot,” he said.