Game 2, and the winner is baseball, the fans, and the US flag

Most of all, it was great baseball at a time when the country needed a distraction from everything else politicized these days,

Game 2 was a great game. It reminded me of Game 6 of the 1975 World Series and the tension of the last few innings that ended with Carlton Fisk's home run. It also reminded of the back and forth of Game 6 of the 2011 World Series when the lead changed and the Rangers could not close the game.

You mean a sporting event without athletes sticking their political opinions in our faces? Yes, that's exactly what I mean! Sports the way they used to be!

Over at the other stadium, the NFL continues to battle angry fans. We see that the numbers continue to go down. This is from Sporting News:

The NFL's once-golden network TV numbers continue to drop. NFL games averaged 15.1 million viewers through Week 7, according to Nielsen data obtained by Sporting News. That's down 5.1 percent from 15.87 million viewers during the same period last season and off 18.7 percent from 18.35 million viewers during the same period in 2015. Viewership numbers are lagging for a variety of reasons, not least the ongoing protests during the national anthem that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began in 2016. Fans are still angry about Kaepernick’s continued unemployment as well as what's seen as the growing politicization of the NFL.

"Not least the ongoing protests?” What?

Of course, it's the ongoing protests and players kneeling during the national anthem. Why else would fans be angry at the NFL? The Bucs’ uniform?

Fans “angry at Kaepernick’s continued unemployment?” What?

Kaepernick couldn't play, got benched, and then decided to do philosophy.

The moral of the story is that customers matter, specially when you look at today's ticket prices.

Thank God that baseball is doing it the old-fashioned way, realizing that people tune in to watch the game, not have politics thrown at our faces.

