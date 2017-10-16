Freed Canadian Family Dad was in-law to Bin Laden Associate

News broke this week that Canadian couple Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle along with their three children, all born in captivity, were freed by Pakistani forces from the Taliban connected Haqqani network. Mr. Boyle asserted Caitlan Coleman was raped while in captivity and that their infant daughter was killed by their captors. Naturally, celebrate when anyone is freed from the clutches of Islamist savagery, especially innocent young children who have known no other existence.

However, even the earliest CBS/AP report hinted that the 'kidnapping' of the couple might be something more than a 'whoops-we-strayed-over-the-wrong-side-of-the-border' story. The report asserted the (already pregnant) couple was grabbed on a "back--packing trip". Shades of a lighthearted Sound of Music Von Trapp family outing in the mountains, no? Not so much. CBS/AP also reported that after their rescue, Mr. Boyle declined to board an American military transport bound for Bagram Airforce base, because "Boyle was nervous about being in 'custody' given his family ties": "He was once married to Zaynab Khadr, the older sister of former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr and the daughter of a senior al-Qaida financier. Her father, the late Ahmed Said Khadr, and the family stayed with Osama bin Laden briefly when Omar Khadr was a boy." Stay tuned folks, there are surely more layers to be peeled from this onion as we learn about the Boyle-Coleman family's ideological motivations that led them into geographic territory where they could be scooped up by a Taliban associated network.