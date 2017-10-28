Follow the choreography of the Mueller Counter-narrative

With the Fusion-GPS/Uranium One mega-scandal unfolding, it’s time for a counter-narrative. And there’s nothing like an indictment – a fact on the ground – to grab attention away from theories and evidence, and investigations. Especially with the MSM demonstrating Soviet levels of ideological conformity. With perfect timing, a wave of media hysteria is building up for Monday's roll-out. News was leaked last night to Trump’s “very fake news” foe CNN:

A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are. David Gergen, on Anderson Cooper’s show as the news was breaking, framed the rollout for CNN’s viewers: “It certainly looks like the dam is about to break.” I have no more idea who will be charged with what than anyone else outside what we might as well call the Get Trump Inner Circle. But I urge all readers to watch the process by which the event is staged. This political theatre is being managed. The conning tower of the Deep State is breaking the surface. The first stage of the operation will unfold on the MSM as we watch and read. We have an entire weekend ahead for rampant speculation that will slur the reputations of all mentioned, no matter what the eventual charges may be, no matter who is indicted and presumably arrested. Arrests, with prominent defendants in handcuffs make for great visuals. I think it is a stunt when there is no possibility of a defendant fleeing, but from the same gang that staged a predawn raid on the Pajama-clad Manafort household, it is to be expected.