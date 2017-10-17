Final suspect in border agent Brian Terry's murder arrested in Mexico

Breitbart:

“Border Patrol Agent Terry will be remembered always and he will forever be a part of the U.S. Border Patrol family,” Chief Carla Provost wrote in the internal memo. “This latest arrest achieved our ultimate goal of bringing all the perpetrators involved in Agent Terry’s death to account.”

After obtaining the information about the arrest of Astoria, Breitbart Texas reached out to Agent Terry’s family for comment.

“One of my daily prayers was answered,” Terry’s sister, Michelle Terry-Balogh said in an exclusive interview. “All of the suspects that were involved in Brian’s murder are now in custody. As this is only another step forward, we cannot be more pleased to hear the news of the last suspect who was captured in Mexico over the weekend.”

“This was the final rip crew suspect that was wanted in connection to his death,” Michelle explained. “This fight is far from over as we still continue to hold the previous administration accountable for their botched gun program that lead to Brian’s and agent Zapata’s murders. Not only do these men and their families deserve the truth–but so do the American people. This is why President Trump needs to have the executive privileges lifted so we can expose the corruption, lies, and betrayal they have committed to us all.”

“I want to thank all agencies that assisted in making this mission possible,” Terry-Balogh concluded.

Terry’s other sister, Kelly Terry-Willis added, “My family is very happy to hear the news. I have prayed for this and hope Justice is swift. We still have the government to come clean with answers as well.”

Breitbart Texas reported extensively on the murder of Agent Terry and the subsequent investigations and arrests.

Agent Terry was on patrol with members of his team, searching for Mexican “rip-crews” that come into the U.S. to steal drug shipments or rob illegal aliens. When his team found the rip-crew, a gun battle ensued and Brian Terry was mortally wounded. He later died from his wounds.

Two of the weapons found were eventually tied to a gun running operation that became known to the world as “Fast and Furious.” The stated goal was to put guns into the hands of criminals and track them back to Mexico to discover the distribution network. Two such firearms ended up at the scene of Terry’s murder.