FBI sat on evidence of Russian bribery plot as US uranium reserves signed over to Russia

Lowell Ponte gets to the essence of what the story by John Solomon and Alison Spann reveals about the sham effort to pin Russian collusion on Donald Trump.

A blockbuster story in The Hill yesterday is being given the silent treatment by the mainstream media. That won’t last for long.

"Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton's charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow," sources told Solomon and Spann. But acting FBI investigators at the time – including then-U.S. attorney Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, the man Rosenstein would later choose to investigate possible Russian collusion that helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election – apparently did not share this information about Russia with key members of Congress.

The FBI under Robert Mueller and the Department of Justice under Eric Holder and his US Attorney Rosenstein allowed a strategic natural resource to slip into the control of a rival hostile power, and declined to act on corruption investigations into the Clintons. All while keeping Congress and the public in the dark about the unfolding crime involving the highest levels of politics.

This s actual collusion with Russia, and now the guy who let the FBI stand by as the collusion operated, as the deal was signed, the speaking fees received, and vast amounts of cash were channeled to the slush fund legally known as The Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation.

Clarice Feldman points out that today Senator Grassley’s Judiciary Committee is conducting DoJ oversight hearings, with A.G. Sessions testifying before the committee and the cameras. Clarice thinks it should be a blockbuster.

Keep in mind that Sessions has been at the mercy of the incumbent staff, and is only now getting his own people confirmed at senior levels. Marcy Wheeler of the New Republic is very worried about Brian Benczkowski, just confirmed as the new head of the DoJ’s criminal division.

My own view is that a housecleaning at the FBI and DoJ is needed. Let’s look for the parties responsible for covering up this scandal, which should be the biggest political scandal in American history.