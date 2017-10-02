Not American Made

The new Tom Cruise film, American Made, is billed as a "true story." It is not. Not even close. It is a grand lie typical of the Hollywood left. After all these years, these filmmakers still want to blame America, its institutions, and its Republican presidents for everything that is wrong with the world. They do this with lies. The real Barry Seal was a cheap drug runner who, only when he was caught, agreed to work for he DEA. He gave no thought to the consequences of the drugs he delivered to the U.S. In the film, he has one beautiful wife. In reality he had three wives, three children by the last one. They are, of course, currently all fighting over the rights to the film. The film is an exercise in greed and amorality. Except for the foolish wife, not one of the characters cares about anything but money. The fictitious CIA agent who supposedly recruited the TWA pilot to do the agency's bidding gives no thought to the consequences of his operation. Nor does the Seal character when he agrees to the plan. His character is the epitome of the Hollywood types who made this film. They are empty souls, as was the real Barry Seal. Like the people Seal allegedly worked for and with, the drug cartels and the DEA, there is not one person among them with a moral sense. Perhaps that is the unintended point of the film, that there is little difference between the ethical code of drug dealers and the easily-corrupted government agencies who are tasked with stopping them.

The truly awful aspect of the film is that Barry Seal is the ostensible hero of the story, this man who gives not a thought to the horrific damage the hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs he delivers to the U.S. does to countless people, most of them young. He amasses mountains of cash and so quickly loses all sense of the value of money. In reality, he is a craven thug who deserved what he got in the end. Who remembers the Christic Institute? In the 1980s, this Marxist organization promulgated the conspiracy that the Reagan administration gave birth to the Medellin cartel. The Christics supported the communist takeover of Nicaragua by the Sandinistas. Those who opposed them were dubbed the "Contras." The usual suspects jumped aboard: John Kerry, Ed Asner, Mia Farrell, Martin Sheen, etc. Oliver North did run an operation that sold guns to Iran and funnelled the money to the Contras, hoping to prevent a communist takeover of the Central American nation. The scheme was discovered and we got the Iran-Contra Affair. But as Lloyd Billingsley spells out, the Christic Institute was a fraud, a "far left, celebrity-fueled conspiracy boutique." They invented the part that the CIA was running drugs, cocaine in particular. Christic filed lawsuits , all of which were dismissed as fabricated and deceptive. There was "never any evidence that the CIA had participated in the cocaine trade." In 1992, SCOTUS ruled that Christic pay over $1m in compensation to the victims of their bogus lawsuit. But they are still around. So many Hollywood films intend to explicitly indoctrinate their audiences (everything Oliver Stone has produced and directed) as surely as academics intend to indoctrinate their students to the radical left. If there was ever an American conspiracy built on lies, that the CIA is responsible for the Medellin cartel is the granddaddy of them all. But it remains an article of faith among leftists for whom truth is never a prerequisite if the lie serves a "higher" purpose. Just as the NFL "take a knee" protesters insist America is rife with police brutality and the oppression of African-Americans, a complete and utter lie. The left will promulgate any lie that serves their agenda and that they deem necessary and moral. The Christic Instituted has reconstituted itself as the Romero Institute and is still peddling lies in the unspoken name of Marxism. Bottom line? No one should waste dime or time on American Made.