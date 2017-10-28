Donald Trump Vindicated

Trumpsters – Those who were with Trump from the outset. Who saw his shtick for what it was – response to the jungle, which is Washington D.C., and felt that he, and he alone could tame the beast.

Reluctant Supporters – Republicans who supported another candidate originally but came around to Trump before the general.

NeverTrump Republicans – Jonah Goldberg, Bill Kristol, John Kasich, John McCain, Jeff Flake, et al. Republicans who seemingly would have preferred that Hillary won, than the lowbrow outsider, Donald Trump.

Unhinged Leftists – The hard left is, well, hard left. Trump Derangement Syndrome is strong in this bunch; Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Elijah Cummings, Maxine Waters, Frederica Wilson, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Chris Matthews, Rachel Maddow, Jimmy Kimmel, and on, and on, and on.

I was a reluctant Donald Trump supporter, and while there have been tactics employed that I might have handled differently, his win and subsequent advances has made me a believer. Bismarck said, “those who like laws or sausage should not watch either being made.” While the process has been ugly, the results to date have been astounding. President Trump has made progress on the economy, jobs, the Supreme Court, border security, international affairs, and in defeating ISIS and radical Islamic terrorism.

It was reasonable that some in Congress and the media might have hedged their bets, with the Trump/Russia collusion narrative blaring on the television 24/7. Who would want to stench of these allegations stinking up their own personal and political fortunes through association? But now, the Trump/Russia collusion narrative blowing up in the Left’s face.

The revelation that Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, the DNC, Mainstream Media, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, John McCain, Robert Mueller, and James Comey played a part in this false narrative should make one’s blood boil. As the man said: someone’s got to go to prison, Ben.



I won't hold out hope that Hillary, or any of these other cast of characters will be that "someone", but given the new revelations about the sham that is the Russia Investigation, I would hope that our Congressional representatives will get behind the President and have the wherewithal to do the things that they campaigned to do. The President has been fighting these lies on his own. Man up, put aside your petty squabbling aside, and get down to the people's business.