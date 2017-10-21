Does the left really think it can drag General Kelly into its mud?

Maybe I spoke too soon. Far from recognizing the masterly statement of President Trump's chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, in the wake of the brouhaha over President Trump's condolence call to the wife of a fallen serviceman, the left has doubled down on screeching attacks against Kelly, charging him with ever more outlandish epithets. The congresswoman who horned in on the moment and tried to score political hay from it, Rep. Fredericka Wilson of Florida, has started yelling racism, the last refuge of today's scoundrels. She claimed that Kelly's use of the term 'empty barrel' to describe the contents of her unhinged mind was the same as attacking the color of her skin. The White House, she added, was "full of white supremacists."

The press, meanwhile has focused on calling Kelly a liar, saying an unearthed tape of Wilson's 2015 speech is proof positive that she never crowed about securing the financing for the building that was named after two fallen FBI agents. Actually, it's not proof - no one knows what she was crowing about in the before and after times of it, off camera to officials such as Kelly. Kelly has not backed down from his charge and just the inside-politics nature of it suggests it was not made up. Who would have thought of such a thing if it hadn't happened. It would be far easier to say Wilson was spitting in the punchbowl if things were going to be made up. But this isn't stopping the media from calling it story-over and demanding Kelly apologize. Then there's Team Hillary, creativity-challenged in its Trump rage these days, calling General Kelly "odious," as former Hillary Clinton operative Brian Fallon declared on Twitter. The charges are crazier and crazier as the left congeals in its inability to accept the wisdom and realism of Kelly's slam-dunk statement. Instead of moving on, they're like a frenzied hooked fish, thrashing and flopping wildly on a deck, knowing they've been caught. It's a waste of time, as the Kelly statement speaks for itself. The Drudge Report has scraped the controversy off its website due to lack of reader interest. RealClearPolitics has largely moved the issue over to a side column. Fewer and fewer pieces are now coming out about it now. Game over. Yell as it likes, the left has lost.