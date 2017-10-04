Does Jimmy Kimmel want more dead 'country music fans'?

There is nothing worse than using dead people to advance a political agenda, no matter the right or the left. After learning of the horrific tragedy that transpired at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, with the death of 59 people and the injuries to countless others, I was saddened beyond belief. More saddening was the all but five minutes I was permitted to grieve before the political vultures were out, determined that they were going to use this tragedy to blame guns, the NRA, and Republicans.

Setting aside that it's been reported that Paddock was a registered Democrat, and, as has been pointed out by CNN, ABC, and others, that the country music audience (whom Paddock targeted) were very likely Trump supporters, the activist left are projecting that somehow Republicans are to blame for the shooting. Saul Alinsky would be so proud. Take any tragedy and "project" your guilt and actions onto others. Jimmy Kimmel, the new self-proclaimed virtue signaler for the left, decided to take this sentiment and run with it during his opening monologue. Mind you, people are still dying, still in operating rooms, clinging to life. David French with National Review does a good job hereof debunking many of Kimmel's nonfactual statements. I am going to focus on a very narrow section of Kimmel's nine-minute diatribe. President Trump is visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday, he spoke this morning, said he's praying for those who lost their lives. In February, he also signed a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a number of other lawmakers who won't do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip, also sent their thoughts and their prayers today, which is good. They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country, because it's so crazy. So, to recap, a registered Democrat shoots hundreds, kills 59, and Republicans are to blame. By the way, as leftist pundits are wont to do, do you hear Jimmy Kimmel's dog whistle? If not for Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and the NRA, people would not be killing other people. The only thing Kimmel was missing in his clip, with pictures of the 56 senators who voted against a gun show bill, was bulls-eyes. Jimmy Kimmel all but assured more dead, ahem, country music fans.