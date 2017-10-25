DNC head runs for the hills on Trump Russia dossier

Both the Clinton and Obama wings of the Democrat establishment are implicated, and so are the henchmen who got the Special Counsel investigation of Trump going.

In the face of scandal allegations, the normal response of Democrats is to circle the wagons and defend their comrade under fire. That’s not happening now that the dam is breaking, and people are catching on that the hysteria ginned over alleged Trump collusion was a cover, a means of deflecting attention away from the real corruption.

If this scandal really deals the blow to the party that it deserves, somebody is going to want to pick up the pieces, and I think Tom Perez has just made sure he has a place in that line.

"Tom Perez and the new leadership of the DNC were not involved in any decision-making regarding Fusion GPS, nor were they aware that Perkins Coie was working with the organization," reads the carefully phrased statement issued by DNC Communications Director Xochital Hinojosa Tuesday evening.

Within hours of The Washington Post publishing a bombshell report alleging that the DNC and the Clinton campaign funded the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, the Democratic National Committee issued a statement saying that the current head of the DNC (elected in February 2017) and the "new leadership" of the organization was not involved in any of the "decision-making" regarding the oppo research firm behind the dossier.

So when Tom Perez, the head of the DNC ran for the hills, I took it as a sign he realizes how seriously that Democrats' fan is going to get hit. James Barrett of the Daily Wire :

