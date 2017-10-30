Dems channel Sgt. Schultz in denying knowledge of payments for dossier

Wasserman Schultz and other Democrats are all saying they know nothing about payments by the DNC and the Clinton campaign to a law firm who funneled the money to Fusion GPS to create the infamous Trump Dossier.

Is Debbie Wasserman Schultz related to Sgt. Schultz of Hogan's Heroes fame? The portly sergeant would constantly say, "I know nothing" when it came to reporting on the POWs' various capers.

Daily Caller's Luke Rosiak points out that their denials sound eerily like the statements from Democrats about Imran Awan, the I.T. worker who apparently stole personal and national security information from the computers of dozens of Democratic lawmakers.

Rep. Keith Ellison, deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, said he was unaware of the DNC's role in funding the Trump dossier, repeating claims from former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and sources close to Hillary Clinton. The denial is reminiscent of Ellison's claims to have not heard of Democratic IT aide Imran Awan, despite being repeatedly informed of the major investigation involving him. In both the Awan and dossier affairs, Democratic leaders have said they did not have knowledge of major events that greatly concern them. Investigators contend that Imran Awan and his family members made unauthorized access to House servers thousands of times and funneled massive amounts of data off the network shortly before the 2016 presidential election. The Awans could potentially read the data of one in five House Democrats. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi professed unfamiliarity with the Awan investigation despite playing an important role in the handling of the case months ago as one of the House leaders who determined it warranted a criminal probe. "I'm not familiar … I haven't followed that so closely," Pelosi said in May when asked about Imran Awan's continued employment in the House. "We've been busy with a lot of other things." Pelosi, however, was one of "the leadership [who] agreed to refer the probe to Capitol Police and the FBI" in October 2016 after the House inspector general said the Awans "could be reading and/or removing information," The Washington Post reported. The Daily Caller News Foundation asked her about the situation and her commitment to cybersecurity in September, and she simply walked away. Other Democrats claim to have not looked into the matter despite the data security and corruption implications, with some members making seemingly contradictory statements or even implying there never was an investigation into cybersecurity and procurement issues.

If you're incredulous about these Democratic denials, you should be. How can they get away with it? Simple. The media accept their explanation at face value and walk away – no follow up questions, no digging, nothing.

Either we have the most incurious reporters in the country in Washington or the media don't want to know the truth. Also, Democrats are counting on the public remaining asleep while the media savage Republicans for "collusion." The efforts to forget the Awan affair and downplay any significance in the Fusion GPS caper will be successful because the vast majority of voters aren't paying attention to this stuff.

An aroused populace would demand answers from any politician who seeks to stonewall, lie, and obfuscate the truth in important matters like national security and violations of campaign finance laws. But these matters just aren't sexy enough to force the media to cover them, meaning most Americans will remain in the dark.