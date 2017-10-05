Democrats only pretend that they care about science

Republicans passed a House bill this week to stop abortions after twenty weeks. Somehow the media decided to give it little coverage. I wonder why? There appear to be only seven countries in the World that allow abortions after twenty weeks including the U.S., China and North Korea. Isn't it great to be linked with other countries so concerned about human rights?

As medical care has become much better over the years it has become much easier to save premature babies but Democrats still essentially want no restrictions. A significant majority of Americans support banning partial birth abortion. Democrats and reporters live and die by polls yet they don't care about this one. Why? The answer is obviously that they are beholden to Planned Parenthood. There are around 3,600 humans killed by abortion each day in America, or about sixty times the number killed in Vegas this week. Where is the outrage? A huge number are minorities. I have heard Democrats say one person killed by a gun is too many yet they don't say a word about 3,600 per day. An extremely large percentage of Planned Parenthood's revenue comes from abortion. They always put out that only 3% of their services are for abortion but everywhere I read says over 80% of their revenue comes from abortion. If anyone wants to see why Democrats support no restrictions on abortion that is it. Why do Democrats, including reporters, pretend that none of the $500 million in federal aid that goes to Planned Parenthood gets mingled in with other funds to service abortion which is illegal? It is illegal in the United States to harm migratory birds’ eggs in the U.S. It appears that human babies would be much safer if they were considered a bird. Margaret Sanger was and is still a hero to the left, and, as a big supporter of Eugenics, wanted abortion to build a cleaner race. She essentially thought some races and humans were inferior. Now that is someone to be proud of. Democrats say they are the party devoted to science, so here is an easy question: When could human life begin if not at conception?