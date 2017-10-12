Democrats: Hillary cutout groper Jon Favreau harrumphs about Republicans over Weinstein

Obama speechwriter-turned Hollywood speechwriter and strategist Jon Favreau and all around frat boy type (of Democrats' disdain) hasn't quite got the memo yet about condemning Harvey Weinstein, and acting 'shocked, shocked' that Weinstein's sex depredations went on around Hollywood as his campaign donations to Democrats flowed. Instead, he's harrumphing about Republican critics of Weinstein and condemning them as the hypocritical ones.