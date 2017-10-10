Democratic IT scandal takes an interesting turn

Imran Awan's own wife, Hina Alvi, filed papers in a Pakistani court accusing her husband of fraud and of marrying another woman. The couple did not look at each other when they showed up in federal court on Friday.

The "non-scandal" scandal involving a former I.T. aide to several Democratic congressmen, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz, took an interesting turn when the wife of the alleged hacker and fraudster Imran Awan showed up in court separate from her husband and had retained a separate attorney.

Daily Caller:

The couple were in U.S. court to face bank fraud charges related to sending money to Pakistan around the time they learned they were under investigation for abuses related to their work managing IT for members of Congress. Awan was arrested at Dulles Airport in July attempting to board a flight to Pakistan. Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, and other House Democrats have vigorously defended Awan, claiming the Capitol Police might be drumming up charges out of Islamaphobia. Alvi was arraigned Friday on four felony counts, and Awan, who has already been arraigned, requested that his GPS monitoring bracelet be taken off – citing the fact that his wife was in America as the reason he was not a flight risk. Yet the couple entered and left the court separately, have different lawyers, and Awan's lawyer told the judge that the husband and wife are staying "in a one-bedroom apartment and then also a house." Pakistani legal papers published by the news channel show Alvi recently accused Awan of illegally marrying another woman, and of fraud. "My husband Imran Awan son of Muhammad Ashraf Awan, committed fraud along with offence of polygamy," she charges in the papers. Hina's U.S. lawyer, Nikki Lotze, did not dispute the account. "I don't see how that's newsworthy," Lotze told The Daily Caller News Foundation. The Pakistani legal petition named as the second wife is a woman who records show told Virginia police she felt like Awan was keeping her "like a slave."

Awan's two brothers have also been implicated in the scheme, and the revelation that Awan's second wife may also have been involved makes the circle of fraud and deceit even wider.

Although The Washington Post has reported that investigators found that Awan and his relatives made unauthorized access to a congressional server 5,400 times, Wasserman Schultz has said concern about the matter was the stuff of the "right-wing media circus fringe." Awan and Alvi have been charged with bank fraud involving moving money to Pakistan, but they have not been charged with crimes related to their work, and the other family members have not been charged at all. Awan's attorney used Friday's hearing to argue that he "very strongly" wanted to block prosecutors from using evidence they found in the Capitol Hill phone booth. The Pakistani legal motion filed by Alvi states: "A few months ago I got apprised of the fact that my husband has contracted second marriage secretly, fraudulently and without my consent with Mst. Sumaira Shehzadi Alias Sumaira Siddique Daughter of Muhammad Akram r/o Township, Lahore. The second marriage of my husband is illegal, unlawful and without justification."

The case is becoming a combination political thriller, circus, and soap opera. Meanwhile, Democrats continue to deny there's anything important to see, and the media, of course, agree with them. The FBI is still investigating the unauthorized access to the personal records of congressmen and who might be behind it.

Will it surprise anyone if ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency, is involved somehow?