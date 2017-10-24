Debunked? Hillary Clinton tries to laugh off questions about Uranium One

HILLARY CLINTON: I would say it’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone. In fact, it’s been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked...

Putting on her "congenital liar" hat, to use the late William Safire's memorable phrase, Hillary Clinton sought to dismiss the new revelations from The Hill last Tuesday which showed evidence of bribery, collusion and profiteering in her approval of a deal that enabled Russia to claim 20% of America's uranium supply. RealClearPolitics cut through the babbly interview with C-SPAN to provide the money quote as well as the video:

But here is what they are doing and I have to give them credit. Trump and his allies, including Fox News, are really experts at distraction and diversion. So the closer the investigation about real Russian ties between Trump associates and real Russians, as we heard Jeff Sessions finally admit to in his testimony the other day, the more they want to just throw mud on the wall. I’m their favorite target. Me and President Obama, we are the ones they like to put in the crosshairs.

Her denial has no details, no substance, just the colorful word 'baloney,' and nothing to disprove that she never engaged in quid pro quo to hand 20% of the U.S.'s uranium-producing capacity over to the Russians, in exchange for huge donations to her foundation. In this regard, it's little different from her attempt to dismiss the revelations about her illegal private server and her aides' efforts to bleachbit and smash it away, disingenuously asking of wiping away her server meant 'with a cloth.'

She isn't going to get off as lightly for this as she has in the past.

One problem: Clinton doesn't have a complicated scandal of her typical tangled type that is impossible lay out in one sentence and then blow off as yesterday's news. From Whitewater, to the billing records scandal, to the cattle futures, this is the way she has always talked scandals away for an adoring media in the past and is attempting to do now.

The current scandal is something different, far more easily understood and explainable in one sentence: Putin got the uranium and Hillary got the money.

The Hill reported:

Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews. Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show. They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.

The Hill's rock-solid findings correspond well to Peter Schweizer's expose of the questionable practices and curious timings detailed in his book Clinton Cash, published in 2015 in hardcover and 2016 in paperback and still roaring near the top in sales on the Amazon rankings.

The Daily Caller, notes that the New York Times did significant reporting on the issue as well, in a series of links.

So now, Hillary Clinton is attempting to dismiss the 'deal' as diversionary and 'baloney' without any facts even as mountain of reporting builds that won't be ignorable if it gets much bigger.

Instead of answering the charges, she makes an attempt to resurrect the now-hoary narrative that Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election from her deserving self. As she has always done, she is blaming others, almost as a straw man to draw attention from the question she should be answering. Pink press conference, anyone?