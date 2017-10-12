College athletes kneel for anthem because America 'not worth being proud of'

There is nothing wrong with teaching the complex and problematic history of America's past. But not at the expense of the truth. In fact, the amazing story of our founding and growth as a bastion of individual liberty and democracy was deliberately buried to inculcate a false consciousness about America to which few could feel pride.

Back in the early 1980s, some conservatives began raising the alarm about the rising tide of anti-Americanism in primary and secondary public schools. "History" textbooks became "social studies" textbooks. Teaching the incredible story of America's founding was given short shrift, inspiring stories of individual Americans were omitted in favor of highlighting our many faults and teaching a form of "social history" that concentrated on those who were oppressed in the past.

After nearly 50 years of indocrtination, those efforts have borne bitter fruit.

PJ Media:

Two students at one of America’s most elite liberal arts colleges recently decried America as not offering “anything worth being proud of.” In an opinion essay for The Oberlin Review, student field hockey team members Kennedy Kline and Ua Hayes boasted of taking the knee during the National Anthem at their most recent field hockey game: When our field hockey team stood for the national anthem Saturday, it didn’t feel right. We didn’t feel proud to be standing for America because we didn’t feel that America offers anything worth being proud of. Both Kline and Hayes are students at Oberlin College, currently ranked the 26th top liberal arts college by U.S. News and World Report. Comprehensive tuition is $67,917 for one year alone, not including expenses like travel and books. Citing America’s history of slavery, Kline and Hayes justify their actions by claiming that their "blackness" supersedes their identity as Americans. Despite being college-sponsored athletes, both argue that they are “are always Black first and athletes second.” Standing for the National Anthem, they claim, is something they just can’t do: Simply standing for the flag because it’s what we’ve been conditioned to do isn’t enough for us anymore. Because we can’t stand for all of America, we kneel.

Can we really blame these children for harboring anti-American attitudes? They have spent 12 years in a school systems that have indoctrinated them into the leftist worldview. They don't know anything else. For a student to escape the brainwashing, they must read and learn independently of what is taught in public schools. Many parents, to their credit, encourage their children to do this. But it's an uphill battle.

In the end, you get children spouting propaganda like this:

Hayes added that the history of the National Anthem also justifies it, since the song was written while slavery was still legal. Even though slavery is over, Hayes contends that the history of slavery is still intertwined with the lyrics, and thus its connection to slavery cannot be removed.

If you asked Hayes to point out which lyrics of the national anthem are "intertwined" with the history of slavery, she would give you a blank look of ignorance. She sees no need to be specific. In her world, it's enough that someone told her this was so and that she repeats it like a parrot.

The left was able to turn our schools into re-education camps because we weren't paying close enough attention. Now, it appears to be too late.