CNN lards on the Pelosi coverage: The Democrats have a problem

The Democrats are a frustrated bunch. Unable to win elections, their legacy legislation and executive orders of the past few years vanishing, their representation in statehouses shriveling, they often wonder why no one likes them. Well, here's one answer, and let's hope nothing changes:

Nancy Pelosi, according to the Daily Caller, gets more airtime on CNN than even many of its paid contributors. She's out there in all her Botox frozen glory, stumbling on her words, slurring her speech, stating surreal things, declaring her own greatness, and just generally making herself repellent to voters. And CNN, apparently in a bid to please her, keeps bringing her on. They like her, she's their type. Yet to the rest of us, she's rapidly descending to the level of the Democrats' nutty aunt in the attic. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez must get heartburn every time Pelosi is presented to voters as the great face of the Democrats. Because she's not bringing them votes. Fact is, she's one of the most unpopular Democrats in the polls, completely turning off voters. She's less popular than President Trump, according to this NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll, taken last August. She's considered "toxic" to voters in districts Democrats are hoping to flip. They ought to hide her. But they can't. Speaking as a Republican, keep on doing what you're doing, CNN