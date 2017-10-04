The design of it clearly evokes and honors the 6-point Star of David emblem of Judaism:

Canada was the last industrialized country to officially commemorate the Holocaust and only last week dedicated its National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa.

Yet, the plaque Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau unveiled last week at the dedication of the Monument omitted any mention of Jews. Presumably, the wording used by the PM in a public exhibition went through several rounds of staff review and approval, yet nobody working for Trudeau noticed this? How is that possible? So insulting is this omission that the embarrassed government of Canada is removing the plaque. Ryan Maloney of Huffpost Canada writes:

Canada's heritage minister says a plaque Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used to inaugurate the National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa last week has been removed because it did not "reflect the horrors experienced by the Jewish people." Melanie Joly made the announcement in question period Tuesday after Conservative MP David Sweet noted that the plaque failed to mention the Jewish people by name.

"How could the prime minister permit such a glaring omission of reference to anti-Semitism and the fact that the millions of men, women and children who were murdered were overwhelmingly Jewish?" Sweet asked. "If we're going to stamp out hatred towards Jews, it's important to get history right." Sweet urged Trudeau to correct the "profoundly obvious" oversight. Joly told the House of Commons the plaque will be replaced. She said the monument commemorates the six million Jewish people and five million other victims murdered during the Holocaust. Yes, non-Jews were also mass murdered by the Nazis, but the entire project of extermination camps was specifically launched as the “final solution” to the existence of the Jewish People, an industrialized genocide the likes of which the world had never before seen and must never again permit.

To omit any reference to the target of the genocide is highly disturbing. What was Trudeau thinking.

Here is a photo of the embarrassing plaque, as tweeted by a Member of Parliament:

In Justin Trudeau's Canada the new Holocaust Monument plaque doesn't mention Jews, Anti-Semitism or the 6 Million. pic.twitter.com/byPGME6V6S — Senator Linda Frum (@LindaFrum) October 3, 2017

Who can forget that Jews were the target of the Holocaust? I know that many members of the international left deny the existence of the Holocaust. Forgetting that Jews were the target is just as good, if a Holocaust Monument has to be constructed.

Hat tip: Cheryl Jacobs Lewin