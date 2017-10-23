British government wants to refer to 'pregnant women' as 'pregnant people'

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office is having a difficult time ignoring biology. It seems that the U.N. is engaging in another fruitless exercise in denying individual liberty by trying to "define" human rights. Of course, the more careful the U.N. is in defining "rights," the narrower it makes the definitions. The "International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights" was passed in 1976, and the British government is proposing an amendment to the treaty that would replace the term "pregnant woman" with "pregnant people." The reason is – you guessed it – that the term "pregnant women" ignores "transgendered" people, or people who have had babies and then decided they weren't women anymore.

IJR: A British government office cautioned against the use of the term "pregnant woman" in a U.N. treaty, saying that it "excludes" transgender people. The Sunday Times reported that the country's Foreign and Commonwealth Office submission on proposed amendments to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights opposed the term because it may "exclude transgender people who have given birth." The appropriate term, it says, is "pregnant people." Sarah Ditum, a feminist writer in England, told the Times: This isn't inclusion. This is making women unmentionable. Having a female body and knowing what that means for reproduction doesn't make you "exclusionary." Forcing us to decorously scrub out any reference to our sex on pain of being called bigots is an insult. The treaty, which the UK joined in 1976, says that pregnant women must be given special protections, for instance not being subject to the death penalty, according to the Daily Mail. "Facts are stubborn things," and science is even more intractable. Somewhere, someone has written down that only women can have babies. I don't know exactly where, but I'm sure someone has thought of that already. You can claim there are as many genders as there are stars in the sky, but biology is biology. It's faintly humorous that the British government is twisting itself into a pretzel shape trying to accommodate the "feelings" of transgendered people. I doubt more than a handful of people are even aware of this obscure U.N. treaty, so how denying biology saves transgenders' feelings from being hurt is a mystery. No institution in the West is safe from political correctness. Apparently, even biology must take a back seat to this relentless attack on reason and common sense.