Witness what happened at William and Mary College when a speaker from the ACLU tried to address a gathering on the subject of free speech.

The forces of tyranny on college campuses are becoming louder and more incoherent and have now reached the point where they are attacking those in the establishment who support them.

Boy, was she in for a surprise.

Hit and Run:

Students affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement crashed an event at the College of William & Mary, rushed the stage, and prevented the invited guest—the American Civil Liberties Union's Claire Gastañaga, a W & M alum—from speaking. Ironically, Gastañaga had intended to speak on the subject, "Students and the First Amendment." The disruption was livestreamed on BLM at W&M's Facebook page. Students took to the stage just a few moments after Gastañaga began her remarks. At first, she attempted to spin the demonstration as a welcome example of the kind of thing she had come to campus to discuss, commenting "Good, I like this," as they lined up and raised their signs. "I'm going to talk to you about knowing your rights, and protests and demonstrations, which this illustrates very well. Then I'm going to respond to questions from the moderators, and then questions from the audience." It was the last remark she was able to make before protesters drowned her out with cries of, "ACLU, you protect Hitler, too." They also chanted, "the oppressed are not impressed," "shame, shame, shame, shame," (an ode to the Faith Militant's treatment of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, though why anyone would want to be associated with the religious fanatics in that particular conflict is beyond me), "blood on your hands," "the revolution will not uphold the Constitution," and, uh, "liberalism is white supremacy." This went on for nearly 20 minutes. Eventually, according to the campus's Flat Hat News, one of the college's co-organizers of the event handed a microphone to the protest's leader, who delivered a prepared statement. The disruption was apparently payback for the ACLU's principled First Amendment defense of the Charlottesville alt-right's civil liberties. Organizers then canceled the event; some members of the audience approached the podium in an attempt to speak with Gastañaga, but the protesters would not permit it. They surrounded Gastañaga, raised their voices even louder, and drove everybody else away.

BLM is completely oblivious to the irony. This not only makes them ignorant, but also a threat to liberty. Of course, BLM isn't the only radical group looking to destroy the traditional concepts that underlie free expression. Antifa and its affiliates, student groups of all races, even "mainstream" leftist groups are all insisting that speech that they don't agree with be suppressed.

There is no rational justification for suppressing free speech so these groups use irrational reasons to defend their actions. Even more worrisome, is that they keep pushing the boundaries of opposition to where they are now trying to shut down those who defend speech they don't agree with. Democrats are trying to use BLM and other similar groups as the sharp end of the stick in their political wars. They are playing with fire and eventually, BLM will turn on them with as much visciousness as they turned on the ACLU.

Where will it end? I have no doubt that BLM's "revolution" includes executions for some, reeducation camps for most of the rest of us. Eventually, they will be forced by the inexorable logic of their illogic to get violent in their attempts to silence anyone who disagrees with them.