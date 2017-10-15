AP trots out Anita Hill in the wake of Weinstein. Where's Bill Clinton?

Because of the Harvey Weinstein sex harassment on a gargantuan scale story, which reporters buried for decades, the Associated Press has decided to trot out Anita Hill, a case that was never proven, and the story is repeated throughout the country, including on PBS.

A more relevant story would be to bring out that a powerful politician, Bill Clinton, used his position of power to abuse women for decades, including a young intern with whom he had commited perjury. Instead of the media and women caring about this obvious abuse of power, far more parallel to that of the studio mogul Weinstein case, they protected him and supported him. Maybe if Clinton was chastised and ran out of office in the 1990s, Weinstein would not have been able to do what he did.

It is amazing to me how many sexual predators the Clintons ran around with, including himself, Weinstein, Jeff Epstein and Anthony Weiner. Of course Hillary, the smartest woman in the world, along with many others, pretended they didn't know.

Now Democrats are shocked about Weinstein and are donating the money to charity. Why don't they take all the money that the Clintons raised and gave to them and donate it also because Clinton also abused many women and was accused of rape just like Weinstein has been and it has been proved that Clinton abused the women. Weinstein's current accusers have yet to prove their charges, though Weinstein's eight payouts to some of his victims is worth noting.

Who else will the AP bring out after Anita Hill to excuse the last few decades? Clarence Thomas was never found guilty of abuse, denied the charges entirely, and went on to become a distinguished Supreme Court justice.