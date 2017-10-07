Antifa is planning a coordinated campaign to attack symbols of "white supremacy" and have targeted Columbus statues as a prime example.

PJ Media:

The NYC-based antifa group Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement (RAM) made the announcement on Thursday, September 21, calling on antifa groups nationwide to “decorate” their neighborhoods. According to Far Left Watch, RAM is "an extremely militant group that advocates for the violent redistribution of property" and for "the abolition of gender." The militant group recently hosted an "Our Enemies in Blue" anti-police workshop at its branch in Brooklyn, NY. RAM posted a video called "Against Columbus Day" on the antifa website It’s Going Down, showcasing destroyed monuments across the country and black-clad thugs strutting around menacingly to psycho synth music. "The battles lines have been drawn and white supremacists are on notice," the anarchists wrote in a statement on the website. "White nationalist statues are crumbling all over the US as our collective revolutionary power is growing." A recent poll showed that the vast majority of Americans support a holiday honoring Christopher Columbus, but RAM called Columbus Day, October 9, "one of the most vile ‘holidays’ of the year." The group called on supporters "to take action against this day and in support of indigenous people in the US and abroad who have been victims of colonialism and genocide." We are calling for groups to “decorate” their neighborhoods as they see fit: put up murals, wheatpaste posters, drop a banner, etc. On October 9th put a picture of your action on social media and use the hashtags below. With these actions multiplied around the country, we will make it unequivocally clear that revolutionaries will always stand with the indigenous! The anarchists encouraged fellow law-breakers to record and broadcast their crimes by using the hashtags #F*ckColumbusDay and #DestroyColonialism. As antifa has already announced its illegal intentions well ahead of time, elected officials and police departments across the country should not be blindsided by the rash of vandalism that is sure to come in the next few days.

While I'm sure the thugs are serious, I question whether Antifa has the organizational chops to pull something like this off on a nationwide basis. The group has no recognizable hierarchy or formal lines of communication. Many groups who call themselves "Antifa" do not share the same ideology or agree on tactics.

Still, it wouldn't surprise me if other independent, self-identified Antifa groups came up with the same idea on their own, which would lead to a spate of attempts to deface the statues.

I hope that those communities that have erected statues in honor of Columbus would take this threat seriously. Even if there is no Antifa group in the area, other far left troublemakers may target the statues for similar reasons. The sad fact is, our heritage and culture are under attack as never before and those who seek to erase that history because of a simple minded understanding of our past must be stopped.