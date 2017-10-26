Another argument for marijuana put to rest

According to a recent Gallup poll, 51% of Republicans support the legalization of marijuana, and 72% of Democrats and 67% of independents do, too (down a little) (h/t: Townhall). Is it a lost cause to oppose legalization nowadays? The health issues have already been covered in many online sources, like these two posts. Apparently, common sense (smoking or eating a chemically laced plant is bad for the body) does not work.

The same spaces on social media say God gave us the plant, so what's wrong with it? Why are theists so opposed to it? One man said, "Heck, Jesus had a cup of wine once in a while." So now let's cover the biblical angle. A glass of wine is not at all the same as marijuana. Marijuana always intoxicates. Always. Wine does not. Scripture opposes intoxication. Some texts: Ephesians 5:18: "Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit." Proverbs 20:1: "Wine is a mocker and beer a brawler; whoever is led astray by them is not wise." Prov. 23:20: "Do not join those who drink too much wine or gorge themselves on meat." Prov. 23:29-30: "Who has woe? Who has sorrow? Who has strife? Who has complaints? Who has needless bruises? Who has bloodshot eyes? Those who linger over wine, who go to sample bowls of mixed wine." As these passages describe, a glass of wine is permitted, but not drunkenness. As noted, marijuana always intoxicates. So by analogy, getting intoxicated with wine or other alcohol equals getting high on marijuana. Will this Bible lesson stem the march toward legalization? Of course not. Those who are bound and determined to smoke or eat it, much like an alcoholic, will not listen to Scripture. The only solution, as I see it, is to get ready to help the addicts, much as Alcoholics Anonymous does. James Arlandson's website is Live as Free People, where he has posted Christianity is fastest growing religion in world and Rescuing Noah's ark from the flood of science.