A fresh round of insults for Trump-supporters from George W. Bush

The Republican and conservative voters stuck with Bush, re-elected him in 2004, and supported his policies.

The Democrats viciously attacked George W. Bush during his presidency as an illegitimate president because of the Florida recount. The Democrats and their cheerleaders in the media and Hollywood called him stupid and a moron and compared him to Hitler. Harry Reid called him a loser and declared the Iraq war lost.

After his election, Obama blamed all the problems with the economy, war, and everything else on Bush. Bush remained silent. He never defended himself, nor did he criticize Obama for scandals such as Benghazi, Fast and Furious, the IRS harassment of conservative groups, and racial division.

On October 19, 2017, Bush gave a speech in which he criticized President Trump and Trump voters and supporters. Bush said:

Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children.

...and...

We've seen nationalism distorted into nativism, Forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America.

Bush had no problem with the Democrats for eight years calling him stupid, a loser, and Hitler. But now he talks about "bullying, prejudice, cruelty, and bigotry" without having the courage to say who is doing the bullying, prejudice, cruelty, and bigotry. Why didn't Bush complain when Hillary called Trump supporters "deplorables," or when Obama said those who didn't vote for him cling to guns and religion?

Worse, Bush labels the current support for building the wall and enforcing immigration laws as "nativism," which means that the Trump-supporters who support enforcing our immigration laws are nativists. Nativism meant promoting the rights and interests of citizens, but now it has acquired a pejorative meaning as being anti-immigrant and bigoted, which is how Bush meant it without distinguishing between legal and illegal immigration.

Maybe Bush does not understand that enforcing our immigration laws, such as building a wall, is aimed at stopping illegal immigration. This saves American lives and secures our borders. Bush casually says we have "forgotten the dynamism that immigration brought to America," as if President Trump and his supporters wanted to stop all immigration, legal and illegal.

If this is not bad enough, Bush joined the Democrats in the "Russia collusion" drivel:

America is experiencing the sustained attempt by a hostile power to feed and exploit our country's divisions. According to our intelligence services, the Russian government has made a project of turning Americans against each other. This effort is broad, systematic and stealthy, it's conducted across a range of social media.

Maybe Bush believes that Putin made Harry Reid call Bush a loser. Bush is not concerned about Hillary and Obama approving the sale of 20% of our uranium to a "hostile power," but he is concerned about postings on social media, as if Trump voters are swayed by Russian propaganda. This is an insult to Trump voters. We knew about Hillary without any help from Russians or anyone else.

We have divisions because we disagree strongly with the policies of Obama and Hillary. We do not need Putin or anyone else to inform us of the disaster of a Hillary presidency following the disastrous Obama presidency.

It seems that Bush does not understand or appreciate the opposition we had to the Obama policies and to the threat of a Hillary presidency. Bush diminishes the views of Trump supporters by blaming the Russians for contributing to our disagreements. Bush is as out of touch as his father was in 1991, raising taxes when he had promised not to.

Bush was attacked just as badly as, if not worse than, President Trump is attacked. The difference is that President Trump fights back. He is not a punching bag like Bush.

I suspect that Bush attacks Trump because Trump beat Jeb, the anointed candidate of the Bush Republican establishment. Some say Bush attacks President Trump because Trump said Bush lied about Iraq, but Hillary, Obama, and the Democrats said this for eight years without any reply from Bush.

As a Bush voter, I have lost respect for Bush. But instead of supporting President Trump, as many future Trump voters supported Bush, Bush joins Obama, Hillary, and the rest of the Democrats to attack Trump. Bush essentially joined Hillary in calling us deplorables, with the added touch of nativists, bigots, and bullies, and gullible to Russian propaganda.

As President Trump would say, SAD.

Bush has no idea why Trump voters voted for Trump. Evidently, it is a family trait to not stand by the voters who put you in office.