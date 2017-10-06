A CNN exclusive? How about fake news advancing Mueller's narrative?

So CNN has come up with an "exclusive": Special Investigator Robert Mueller's team has met with the Russian dossier author, Christopher Steele. And CNN has "learned" that the FBI and the rest of the U.S. intelligence community took the Steele dossier more seriously than they publicly acknowledged. No more reliable anonymous sources. They just "learned" it. CNN is the network whose former head, Eason Jordan, wrote an op-ed in 2003 in the New York Times entitled "The News We Kept to Ourselves" about how the network intentionally distorts the news. Now, the claim that people of average or above average intelligence took the "dossier" seriously is amusing. Even Vice President Joe Biden recognized it as a fraud. In January 2017, James Clapper claimed that the intelligence community had "not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable."

CNN claimed, "[T]he CIA, and the FBI took Steele's research seriously enough that they kept it out of a publicly released January report on Russian meddling in the election in order to not divulge which parts of the dossier they had corroborated and how." If the information in this "dossier" is true, someone very close to Vladimir Putin is in serious trouble. The article continued, "While the most salacious allegations in the dossier haven't been verified, its broad assertion that Russia waged a campaign to interfere in the election is now accepted as fact by the U.S. intelligence community." Originally, all 17 intel agencies agreed to this. This was repeated ad nauseam. Later it was revealed that only three agencies had agreed. These three agencies were headed by known perjurers. The repetition technique has been very successful. Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated, "The committee cannot really decide the credibility of the dossier without understanding things like, 'who paid for it?' Who are your sources and sub-sources?" One has only to look at this collection of memos to know they are bogus. The article concludes that the "[c]ommittee [is] still searching for 'any hint of collusion.'" The House, the Senate, the intel agencies, a special prosecutor, and thousands of reporters hoping to make a name for themselves have been searching for any "hint." So far, we have nothing. James Comey, James Clapper, and John Brennan (all perjurers) knew that this "dossier" was fake. You don't have to be an intel expert to know that "Sensitive Source" is never classified "Confidential." This is on the first page of the dossier and is a dead giveaway. Joe Biden even recognized it as nonsense. The FBI does "not divulge which parts of the dossier they had corroborated and how." If there was anything to reveal, it would have been leaked already. See the "dossier" yourself. But CNN would have you think otherwise. How else did the network come to be known as Fake News? It's nothing but a narrative to advance the special prosecutor's cause. We were constantly informed of how expensive Ken Starr's investigation was. If these lawyers are charging $500 an hour, they need to be investigated. They will have to come up with something to justify picking the lock to someone's house and doing a KGB-style raid. Cardinal Richelieu said, "If you give me six sentences written by the most innocent of men, I will find something in them with which to hang him." If they have access to Obama's database, they have the power to have people make false claims. They have already revealed that committing perjury is not a problem for Deep State members. During this pre-dawn raid on Paul Manafort's home, the FBI entered with their guns drawn, catching the Manaforts asleep in their beds. This may be standard operating procedure when serving a warrant. Searching Mrs. Manafort for weapons in her nightgown may also be required procedure. But why the "pre-dawn" raid? This is reminiscent of the Gestapo or KGB. Solomon L. Wisenberg, deputy independent counsel in the investigation that led to the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, remarked, "They are setting a tone. It's important early on to strike terror in the hearts of people in Washington, or else you will be rolled." Jimmy Gurulé, a Notre Dame law professor, claimed, "This is more consistent with how you'd go after an organized crime syndicate." Did anyone die as a result of Mr. Manafort's activities? Perhaps Mueller's resources would be better spent if he were to investigate Eric Holder's role in Fast and Furious. There are numerous examples of incidents needing investigation from the Obama administration. Benghazi and the IRS scandal are just two of the many questionable occurrences. John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a master of arts degree in international relations from St. Mary's University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.