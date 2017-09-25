A major video archive created by one of the leading critics of creeping Sharia has disappeared from YouTube, which functions as a de facto standard reference library for video content in the digital age.

YouTube has deleted my account. Why? Ask the leftist authoritarians. I haven’t a clue.

I have been posting videos to YouTube since 2006.Over a thousand videos of rallies, events, interviews and the like. Now my account has been deleted, suspended — poof! Gone.

All that history — gone. Like Aamon Goeth said before he deleted the Warsaw Ghetto, “They never happened. Today is history.”

Months ago, YouTube demonetized my videos. Last month, YouTube blocked me from posting videos because of a video I posted in 2007. The video was up ten years without incident, but suddenly it warranted a suspension?

Left-wing corporate managers have declared war on our freedoms.

There is much more about the digital robber barons (who grabbed vital digital real estate because it was there for the taking) that are suppressing Pamela’s voice. Please do read up on what Facebook is doing. Click here.

YouTube is a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc., the corporate umbrella created by the founders of Google to cover their vast empire. When Google became Alphabet, the former slogan of that startup-gone-behemoth, “Don’t be evil,” disappeared. It now seems that the end of the prohibition is being actualized in practice.