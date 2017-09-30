It has been an emotionally trying week for lovers of the flag and National Anthem. While there are signs the Kaepernick-inspired tantrum may be abating, hard feelings remain on all sides, no doubt.

If you have been as upset as I have been at the disrespect shown to the flag and to those who died or were wounded for it, then just take the next two and half minutes to watch this video of Chicago hockey fans reacting to the National Anthem being played in 1991 at the NHL All-star Game as Desert Storm was underway.