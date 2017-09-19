Why universities love DACA: Follow the money

The California community colleges love their DACA students. Well, not necessarily the students themselves, though their rhetoric attests to that. Community colleges actually love all the free funding the DACA students provide – both federal and state. Colleges actively recruit DACA students and the free funding they bring. But once those students enroll in classes, that's where college love goes to die. DACA students, like most students, are simply counted as beans.

Once the students are enrolled, promised services are not always provided. Thanks to AB705, DACA students, like most students now, are allowed to enroll in classes for which they are often woefully unprepared. Colleges proudly grant their students the inalienable "right to fail," which many students do. Unless they are socially passed by soft-hearted liberal teachers, once unprepared students fail, they become disenchanted with college and drop out, leaving the rest of the community to pick up the tab after the colleges have filled their financial coffers, and after the faculty have seen their mandatory union dues flow upstream to the Democratic Party. When Democrats say they support DACA DREAMers, that's just liberal doublespeak. In fact, it's the DACA students who support the colleges, the faculty and their union bosses, and eventually the Democrat politicians. Is it any wonder why the state of California is sinking under its own false sympathy? See the press release here.