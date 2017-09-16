Newsbusters:

Charlottesville was back on the hot topics table at ABC’s The View, September 15, one month to the day after violence broke out on the campus of the University of Virginia. But instead of thought-provoking conversation on the serious issue, as usual, conspiracy theories about the right was the prevailing opinion expressed at the table by the liberal hosts. Whoopi Goldberg had the most mind-numbing take, actually wondering out loud if the right had “made up” the left-wing group Antifa, so they could have something to “bitch about.”

Not only that, but host Joy Behar even seemed to justify Antifa's violence as a “tactic.”

After discussing President Trump’s response to Charlottesville and whether he “equated” violence on both sides, host Paula Faris was the first one to bring up Antifa’s dedication to violence. But she didn’t even get to make her argument before fellow host Whoopi interrupted to shut her down:

PAULA FARIS: Antifa- it’s anti-fascism. For anybody that thinks this is a nonviolent group they're predicated on violence. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security, according to documents --

WHOOPI: I saw your thing. Let me say this to you. When we look to see what they were talking about, there was nothing there because when you look at the bottom of the list the year that they're talking about is when Obama was in. So we went to see what they had been protesting what fascist stuff Antifa had been protesting. There's nothing there. We can't find anything. This to me-- Antifa is one of those things, I don’t want to say the right, but somebody came up with as a catch phrase so that you could say there's violence on the other side. I don't remember violent demonstrations before the gentleman who’s in now came in.

FARIS: That’s the issue. Can I just say -- because I didn’t get to finish my point--

[...]

Whoopi responded to that by asking Faris when she first heard about the group.

“I actually just started hearing about Antifa a couple months ago,” she replied.

“That's my point,” Whoopi turned to the audience and said.