What Hillary forgot to say to Jane Pauley

I finally forced myself to watch the video of Hillary Clinton being interviewed by Jane Pauley, broadcast on CBS Sunday. I was rather shocked that in her list of things that she did to keep herself busy in the wake of her defeat, she overlooked one of the foundations of her candidacy:

There was no mention of spending any time with her daughter or her two grandchildren. Off I went, into a frenzy of closet cleaning, and long walks in the woods, playing with my dogs, and, as I write-- yoga, alternate nostril breathing, which I highly recommend, tryin' to calm myself down. And-- you know, my share of Chardonnay. Given all the Chardonnay, maybe the grandkids were better off without bad grandma around.