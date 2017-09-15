What Happened to the One Star Reviews?
Less than a year after her surprising loss -- at least to her and her deplorably deplorable acolytes -- Hillary Clinton is still picking at her big loss sore, making it worse. Unlike other defeated candidates who pick themselves up and move on (see John McCain, Mitt Romney, etc.) Clinton is seemingly unable to act like an adult woman and to accept her setback. For the past ten months, Clinton has acted like a spoiled, entitled little girl who stamps her feet, tearfully relating her tale of how she was wronged by bad people, especially prejudiced males and unwoke females. Presently she is wallowing in her martyrdom, taking her pity party on the road to promote her quickie, ghost-written book, What Happened.
Amazon has been monitoring and deleting reviews after Hillary Clinton's new book was greeted with a torrent of criticism on the day it was released. (snip)The readers on Amazon, meanwhile, are even more divided – but not all of them have read the book. The online retail giant has a "verified purchase" option to signpost whether reviewers have bought a product, and none of the 42 reviewers leaving comments on Tuesday had done so. (snip)
Amazon is rarely moved to delete reviews so publicly, although in November negative comments under a book by anti-Trump broadcaster Megyn Kelly appeared to be removed by the retailer.
Speaking to Fortune, a spokesperson from the company said: "In the case of a memoir, the subject of the book is the author and their views. It’s not our role to decide what a customer would view as helpful or unhelpful in making their decision. We do however have mechanisms in place to ensure that the voices of many do not drown out the voices of a few and we remove customer reviews that violate our community guidelines."
