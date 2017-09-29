A few weeks ago, Hillary Clinton wrote What Happened , her explanation of why she lost the election that all the experts thought that she'd win.

Many years ago, The Beatles released a couple of soundtrack LP's for the movie A Hard Day's Night . The U.S. version included George Martin's instrumental version of "This Boy". It was called " Ringo's theme ".

Michelle Obama now has given us "Michelle's theme" or version of what happened. She is blaming the women who voted for Trump:

"Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice," she said. Mrs. Obama, who has stayed largely out of the political fray since leaving the White House, made the remark at a Boston conference. She reflected on the 2016 election as an example of staying true to her "authentic self". "Quite frankly, we saw this in this election. As far as I'm concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice," Mrs. Obama said on Wednesday during a question-and-answer session at Inbound, a marketing and sales conference in Boston.

My first reaction: "Ain't she sweet", another Beatles song!

Mrs. Obama is the latest Democrat who is lying to her audience about what happened in 2016, refusing to explain how 1,000 Democrats lost their seats during her husband's tenure.

Mrs. Obama did really well during the White House years. Her daughters attended an expensive school while her husband was standing with the teachers' union rather than the black children of Washington DC.

The Obamas are now set for making post-presidency fortunes and probably enjoying all of those tax cuts that they criticized during the campaigns.

So the What Happened series moves on. Wonder who will write the next episode?

