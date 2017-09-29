Liz Phipps Soeiro posted a blog with this 980 word open letter from the self-described “elementary school librarian in the Cambridge, MA, Public Schools….[and] advocate for inclusive libraries and active in her community to create spaces that are welcoming to all students.” It may be fair to characterize her as a member of the elite in her profession:

A culture of hatred as overtaken our urban educated classes to the point where public rudeness to a first lady’s kind gesture is considered an opportunity for virtue signaling. A public school librarian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the Trump ticket came in fourth place with 6.2% of the vote, blogged a public rejection of a gift to her library from the first lady.

The entire self-congratulatory exercise is worth a read to see the agenda of the left so explicitly on display in a public official. Follow the link if you have the stomach. But allow me to note the snide introduction that only slightly delays the launch into overt virtue signaling.

Thank you for the ten Dr. Seuss titles that you sent my school library in recognition of this year’s National Read a Book Day. (Sent second-day air, no less! That must have been expensive.)

The letter (she features it) looks beautiful and impressive.

Thirty-five words later, barely 3.5 percent of the letter’s word count, she begins to pat at herself and school, and her community on its back.

I’m proud that you recognized my school as something special. It truly is.

After 151 words of virtue signaling, she then informs the first lady and the world: “we will not be keeping the titles for our collection. I’d like to respectfully offer my explanation.”

Hilariously, the next sentence begins, “My school and my library are indeed award-winning.” I am not making this up. Self-obsession on display.

Then another 362 words of virtue signaling, this time more political, but also bragging about all the taxpayer-funded resources at her command.

Then, right near the end, she gets to her point with an epic rebuke of the last few generations of parents and children

You may not be aware of this, but Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliché, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature.

Dr. Seuss, Theodore Geisel by name, was quite a leftist, but he was part of the old culture that must be totally rejected because of the inevitable issue of race and identity.

Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.

No consideration of the book an example of what mommies and daddies used to read. Into the memory hole with it.

Her close just drips with condescension, in a final display of virtue, assigning a reading list and a recommendation that she get professional help, because, you see, the indoctrination hasn’t worked out well yet.

it was a wonderful gesture, if one that could have been better thought out. Books can be a powerful way to learn about and experience the world around us; they help build empathy and understanding. In return, I’m attaching a list of ten books (it’s the librarian in me) that I hope will offer you a window into the lives of the many children affected by the policies of your husband’s administration. You and your husband have a direct impact on these children’s lives. Please make time to learn about and value them. I hope you share these books with your family and with kids around the country. And I encourage you to reach out to your local librarian for more recommendations.

I nominate this blog post for the Virtue Signaling Hall of Fame, a website that someone should create.