The video embedded below, less than a minute long, is circulating on Twitter and elsewhere on social media. It purports to show Spanish police battling Antifa demonstrators and appears to be taken exactly three years ago today, at Catalonia independence day in Barcelona, but I cannot confirm where or when the video was taken, nor can I vouch that the black-clad, stick- and shield-carrying demonstrators are people who call themselves "Antifa."

Nonetheless, the video demonstrates that unless Terry McAuliffe or Jesse Arreguin, the mayor of Berkeley, calls off police and forces them to stand by while Antifa beat up people they don't like (and label them "fascists" to win credibility from intellectual dupes like Conor Friedersdorf in The Atlantic), an organized, disciplined, and well equipped force of police can beat back the mob: