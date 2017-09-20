This post explains the cultural background to many Christian believers here in the U.S. and elsewhere and why they were delighted to hear Trump's speech at the U.N.

The purpose of this post is not to draw an exact parallel between the ancient world and the one we live in today. Rather, it was good for conservatives (and anyone else who thinks through the international issues) to hear their president call out and denounce and expose nations by name.

The main cultural foundation for these believers is Scripture. Trump, in essence, not in detail, followed the tone and tenor of Scripture when its authors write about their own international relations and nations.

Here's how.

First, on Mt. Carmel, Elijah mocked the prophets of Baal.

At noon Elijah began to taunt them. "Shout louder!" he said. "Surely he is a god! Perhaps he is deep in thought, or busy, or traveling. Maybe he is sleeping and must be awakened." (1 Kings 18:27)

Trump mocked Kim Jung-un with the apt "Rocket Man":

Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing, and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That's what the United Nations is all about; that's what the United Nations is for. Let's see how they do.

In other words, though the tassel-toed prissy left and pundits and more traditional conservatives may not like a little mockery to shame opponents, it rightly shows contempt for extremists like Kim.

Second, Amos criticized Damascus: "For three sins of Damascus, even for four, I will not turn back my wrath" (Amos 1:3).

Trump singled out Syria and Damascus and Assad for denunciation:

The actions of the criminal regime of Bashar al-Assad, including the use of chemical weapons against his own citizens – even innocent children – shock the conscience of every decent person.

About 1,400 years ago, Damascus was hijacked by a religion that expanded through violence. Following this religion's jihad DNA, Syria's dictator is making a mess of the world. Trump called him out.

Third, Amos also denounced Gaza: "For three sins of Gaza, even for four, I will not turn back my wrath" (Amos 1:6)

Trump said Hezb'allah, headquartered in Lebanon and the Gaza strip, is a terrorist organization:

Rather than use its resources to improve Iranian lives, its oil profits go to fund Hezbollah and other terrorists that kill innocent Muslims and attack their peaceful Arab and Israeli neighbors.

For conservatives, Trump's words were refreshing.

Fourth, Zechariah prophesied during the rise of Persia (modern Iran). He supported Israel and said it was time for the king of Persia to allow Israel to rebuild:

"Proclaim this word: This is what the Lord Almighty says: 'I am very jealous for Jerusalem and Zion, 15 but I am very angry with the nations that feel secure. I was only a little angry, but they [Assyria and Babylon] added to the calamity.' 16 "Therefore, this is what the Lord says: 'I will return to Jerusalem with mercy, and there my house will be rebuilt. And the measuring line will be stretched out over Jerusalem,' declares the Lord Almighty. 17 "Proclaim further: This is what the Lord Almighty says: 'My towns will again overflow with prosperity, and the Lord will again comfort Zion and choose Jerusalem.'" (Zech. 1:14-17)

Trump denounced Iran:

The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy. It has turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos. The longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are, in fact, its own people.

The point in these four examples is not to go over every detail of the speech and principles in Scripture and draw close parallels between them. It is not to say everything Trump does is biblical. And it is not to say some sort of biblical prophecy is being fulfilled (I'm not a Bible prophecy guy).

Instead, this post zeroes in on one narrow thesis: Trump fit the tone and tenor of the ancient prophets. Conservatives recognized it.

There is a split among the Christian right and the Christian left, especially among the young varieties. The left accuses the right of conformity and supporting the (vague and ill defined) "system" and withholding government checks from the poor, while the left speaks truth to power and defends the poor and so on. The left tends to focus only on domestic issues.

Trump's speech proves that he, in contrast to the left, understands international relations and spoke truth to power internationally.

It is time for the Christian left to celebrate their president and his prophetic courage in his U.N. speech.

