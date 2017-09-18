Reuters:

Twice in five weeks she persuaded the 15-member U.N. Security Council to unanimously boost sanctions on North Korea. Her blunt language has raised eyebrows among diplomats.

At the same time she has been careful not to steal the limelight from Trump, a wealthy businessman and former reality television star.

"I personally think he slaps the right people, he hugs the right people, and he comes out with the U.S. being very strong in the end," Haley told White House reporters on Friday.

European Council on Foreign Relations U.N. expert Richard Gowan said Haley's success could make Trump nervous and that it would be a "bad deal for her" if she was asked to replace Tillerson as secretary of state.

"She would lose the independence she enjoys in New York and (it would) tie her more closely to the president's agenda. But it is an offer that she could not refuse. It's an irony that the one way Trump can hurt Haley is to promote her," he said.

Haley credits Trump with any U.S. achievements at the United Nations. After the Security Council toughened sanctions on North Korea this month, she praised his "strong relationship" with his Chinese counterpart for the result.

When he dismissed the Sept. 11 U.N. resolution, which had been weakened by China and Russia, as "just another very small step, not a big deal," Haley jumped to his defense and dismissed any suggestion they were not on the same page.

"If we have to go further, this is going to look small compared to what we do," she said at the time.

Haley has made her mark also by fighting what she describes as U.N. anti-Israel bias, pushing for U.N. reform amid Trump's call to slash U.S. funding, accusing Iran of meddling in the Middle East and challenging Russia over Ukraine and its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that during a National Security Council meeting on Iran this month, Trump specifically asked Haley's opinion about what strategy to pursue.

"She gave her opinion, and he liked her point of view," the official said. "She wasn't afraid to speak up."