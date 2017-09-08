President Trump was upbraided in the press for stating that illegal out-of-state voters swung the New Hampshire vote to Hillary Clinton in a state he otherwise would have won in the presidential election of 2016.

WASHINGTON — President Trump has revived unproven voter fraud allegations, telling a group of senators in a private meeting Thursday that he lost New Hampshire last November because thousands of Massachusetts residents were bused to the neighboring state to cast ballots against him. The president offered no evidence to support the claim.

WMUR, an area broadcaster, had the same kind of mixed news-opinion reporting here.

But it turns out Trump was objectively right all along, and not for the first time.

According to Rowan Scarborough of the Washington Times:

More than 6,500 people registered to vote in New Hampshire on Nov. 8 using out-of-state driver’s licenses, and since then the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license nor registered a motor vehicle. Conservatives say the state’s same-day registration is an invitation for fraud because of loose proof-of-residence rules. New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the numbers Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety. Since Election Day, Republicans have charged that a significant number of nonresident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting a close race to their party.

And don't think it didn't matter. According to GatewayPundit, Trump lost the state by the narrowest of margins:

New Hampshire was a close race in the 2016 Presidential election. Hillary won the four electoral votes, however; it took a week to count the votes because it was tight. Hillary received 348,521 votes, while Trump picked up 345,789. Trump lost by 0.4 percent.

That's 2,736 votes. The GOP's Sen. Kelly Ayotte lost her seat by an even narrower margin: 1,017 votes.

So, like colonists taking over a puppet state, hordes of mostly Massachusetts voters, upset at the election returns coming in on their T.V. sets, rolled into the state to take advantage of its same-day registration, plunked down their Massachusetts state drivers licenses, got a voter card, and got in in time to illegally cast ballots for Democrats. Their onslaught canceled out the votes of legitimate New Hampshire voters, a violation of state sovereignty if there ever was one. And they illegally shifted the results.

That news gives Trump a score of 100% on calling voter fraud, because Trump's claims about illegal immigrants voting in California's election to swing the vote Democrat was verified as likely true, too. According to a study from Old Dominion University, illegal immigrant participation in balloting could be seen in the patterns evident in past elections.

According to Investor's Business Daily:

But there is evidence to back Trump's claims. A 2014 study in the online Electoral Studies Journal shows that in the 2008 and 2010 elections, illegal immigrant votes were in fact quite high. "We find that some noncitizens participate in U.S. elections, and that this participation has been large enough to change meaningful election outcomes including Electoral College votes, and congressional elections," wrote Jesse T. Richman, Gulshan A. Chattha, both of Old Dominion University, and David C. Earnest of George Mason University. More specifically, they write, "Noncitizen votes likely gave Senate Democrats the pivotal 60th vote needed to overcome filibusters in order to pass health care reform and other Obama administration priorities in the 111th Congress." Specifically, the authors say that illegals may have cast as many as 2.8 million votes in 2008 and 2010. That's a lot of votes. And when you consider the population of illegal inhabitants has only grown since then, it's not unreasonable to suppose that their vote has, too.

Thus far, Trump is batting a thousand.

Yet as news rolls out about illegal Democrat voting and illegal Democrat office-stealing, both from out-of-staters and illegal immigrants, coverage is minimal from the mainstream press and non-existent from the television press. But it does matter.

On Sept. 12, New Hampshire is holding a meeting from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Voter Integrity, led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. They should be able to use these facts om the stolen elections in the work they do and make some significant recommendations for change, starting with ending New Hampshire's same-day voter registration and acceptance of Massachusetts drivers licenses as ID for voting. And the fact that the commission does have the goods can be seen in the attacks they are under by their partisan opponents from the Beltway smear industry. The David Brock-linked team at CREW is attacking him for baseless 'ethics' violations over a column he occasionally writes for Breitbart News and the mainstream media is calling them an 'ethics watchdog' instead of a a rabid partisan group still staffed with Brock's political cronies. Meanwhile, the Washington Post has just come out with an attack on Kobach, ridiculing the hard facts of the matter in the interest of defending Democrats.

The Beltway smear games are on as more hard facts come out. They will go after Trump and they will go after Trump's men. But the hard fact remains that Trump is right. What remains to be seen is whether Republicans can show the political will to defend the truth as President Trump has found it.

