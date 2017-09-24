Top UN agency official lectures us on the need for universal healthcare

Our UN dues at work, right after President Trump called our attention to the fact that we pay almost 22% of the total in his historic speech last week. Speaking at the “Global Citizen Festival” in New York City, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General (since May) of the World Health Organization, lectured us on our soil about a current political issue:

Rush transcript via Grabien Now I welcome to the stage the director of the organization Dr. Tandros.

>> Hello global citizens. Good evening. Yesterday, I had a meeting with a great group of studes from North Carolina. They’re here tonight. Where are you carboro high school? I ask them — I had a speech initially, I asked them — I changed that and I asked them what I should say to you tonight. Here is what we agreed. We’re one human race, and we all have the right to health, if you are healthy, anything is possible. If you don’t have health, you have nothing. Do you agree?

>> Yes!

>> And no one should get sick and die just because they are poor. Every year, more than a hundred million people are plunged into poverty because of the health care costs. This is a scandal we must not accept. At W.H.O., we’re on a mission to make sure and to choose so that no one has to choose between death and poverty. The best way to do that is, to make sure that all people have health coverage. Tonight we have agreed to join forces with global citizens to make universal health coverage for all a priority on the global agenda many global citizens, do you believe in health for all?

>> Yes!

>> Do you believe in health for all?

>> Yes!

>> I can’t hear you!

>> Yes!

>> Then keep tweeting. Keep e-mailing. And also calling your leaders to invest in health for all. You have the power. You have the power, make it happen. Make health for all happen. You have the power, thank you so much. Thank you, thank you. I had no idea what the Global Citizen Festival is, but it turns out to be mainly a rock concert that raises money for the hard left, and does its bit to indoctrinate the crowd the musicians bring in. Photo credit: Global Citizen Festival Its home page tells us upfront: FOR FREEDOM. FOR JUSTICE. FOR ALL. We are the movement that will achieve freedom from want and economic justice for all. Join us. Don’t you love how wannabe totalitarians always disguise their intentions by promising utopia? No wonder the head of one of the UN’s most important agencies signed on.