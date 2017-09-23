After all, VP Gore found something to do to get over his 2000 election defeat! President Carter got busy supervising elections around the world and building homes for the needy. President Bush-41 came back to Houston and dedicated his time to a wonderful library at Texas A&M. Governor Romney moved on and did not dwell on his defeat.

Hillary Clinton is having a hard time leaving the stage and joining the rest of past presidential candidates who made a concession speech on election night.

In other words, they all moved on -- except Mrs. Clinton who apparently can't.

Mrs. Clinton is back and my guess is that most Democrats don't like it, as Ed Rogers wrote a couple of days ago:

She has rejected well-founded concerns about her blocking the rise of new voices within the Democratic Party and about not supporting a new generation of Democratic leadership. But in fact, in typical self-serving Clinton style, she is taunting the world with the idea that she might contest the 2016 election results. In an NPR interview this week (of course it was an NPR interview), Clinton said she would not rule out challenging the legitimacy of the 2016 election if “we learn that the Russian interference in the election is even deeper than we know now.” She knows it won’t happen, but she is still desperate for applause and willing to pretend that Donald Trump isn’t really our legitimate president. It’s all rather sad if you think about it.

Yes, it is rather sad indeed.

After she lost to then-senator Obama in 2008, I remember saying to a friend: What is Mrs. Clinton going to do? How does she get over this?

After losing to President Trump, I asked a slightly different question: How is this lady going to spend the rest of life knowing that her biggest ambition never materialized?

I think that we are seeing how she is coping with it all. Mrs. Clinton has chosen to be in our face explaining how she lost and how it was not fair. She has become the biggest sore loser since who knows who.

The good news is that we Republicans or "anti-Clintonistas" can joke about it and flip the channel.

The bad news is that Democrats have to put up with her. They have to play along because she keeps showing up on their stage.

Hillary is even criticizing Mrs. Trump! I can't remember the last time anything like that happened in U.S. history.

Yes, it's very sad indeed.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.