This is what bipartisanship looks like?

Senate Democrat Leader Charles E. Schumer, quoted in the New York Times, September 8, 2017 on the agreement that he and House Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi reached with President Trump to fund government spending for three months: "'It was a really good moment of some bipartisanship...'" In the next to last paragraph of the story, readers learn that Republicans proposed "an 18-month deal on government spending and the debt limit only to run into resistance from the Democrats." The article then noted that the Republicans "proposed a six-month deal as a compromise, but Democrats insisted on a three months agreement. Mt. Trump then surprised the Republicans by agreeing with the Democrats." As of September 8th, the Times has yet to offer editorial comment on this example of "bipartisanship," leftist-style. The lead letter to the editor, September 8, on this bipartisan deal, however, from Michael Scott in San Francisco, included the following:

"While I am generally loath to say nice things about this president because his words and actions are usually beneath the dignity of the office, I have to give him credit for understanding one thing about Washington: If you want to get anything done, you have to deal with the Democrats." Isn't Mr. Scott suggesting that to get things done in Washington, the president must accept Democrat diktat? Has President Trump concluded that the only way he can continue as president is to take orders from the left? Has the president decided that the only way to put an end to the vicious Hate Trump campaign, filled with lies about colluding with Russia, lies about his political views, mendacious aspersions about his character, demonizing him beyond all human recognition -- is to surrender policy to the left? Or is President Trump now engaged in political rope-a-dope, lulling the left to be certain that he is now their -- not Putin's -- puppet? That is to say, is Donald J. Trump now so mortally wounded a president, so weakened by the media-intelligence complex, that they no longer need to bother forcing him from office? Stated more directly and succinctly: has the Swamp won? Are the American people to continue to suffer the "ambitious sacrifice of the many to the aggrandizement of the few"? Or did President Trump agree to the left's demand for a three-month deal on financing government because all he needs is three months to complete the probes that will reveal the truth about RussiaGate, about illegal surveillance of American citizens by the Obama administration, about the collusion by the U.S. intelligence chiefs and major media outlets for purpose of rigging, yes, rigging the 2016 president election, thereby undermining our governing processes -- and falsely accusing foreign powers of interfering in American democracy? To the extent that Republican denizens of the Swamp supported the fraud of RussiaGate, and, indeed, have been quick to bolster, generally, leftist attacks on the president, President Trump's "deal" with Schumer and Pelosi provided just comeuppance to the GOP's Trump-loathing establishment. Kimberley A. Strassel, in her September 8th Wall Street Journal column raises questions as to whether the FBI, under James Comey, worked with Fusion GPS, an anti-Trump political research firm and (former/) British spy Christopher Steele "to engineer a Kremlin-planted dossier that has roiled Mr. Trump's entire presidency." May the Almighty grant that the truth about the media-intelligence anti-Trump campaign will be revealed on or before December 15, that the president's vital work of draining the Swamp is resumed to successful completion.